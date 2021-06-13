315 new Covid cases confirmed as pharmacists prepare to join vaccine rollout from tomorrow

A further 315 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by officials at the Department of Health this afternoon.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus is now 62 - an increase of four on Saturday’s figure.

Of those hospitalised, some 22 patients are receiving treatment in intensive care.

As with previous Department of Health updates, daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

The Department is urging that anyone displaying symptoms of Covid-19, or who suspects that are a close contact of a confirmed case, to contact their local test centre to arrange a test.

Those awaiting test results are urged to self-isolate until they receive them.

In Northern Ireland, 70 new cases were confirmed earlier this afternoon. No further deaths were reported.

Pharmacists to begin administering vaccinations

People over the age of 50 who haven’t yet received a Covid-19 vaccine will be able to get one in their local pharmacy from Monday.

Around 1,300 pharmacists across Ireland will begin administering jabs on Monday, the majority of which will be the single-dose Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

Those who wish to get their jab do not need to register online, though they will need to book a vaccine appointment with their chosen participating pharmacist.

CEO of the Irish Pharmacy Union Darragh O'Loughlin said pharmacists have been "ready and waiting" to begin administering Covid-19 vaccines to the public for the last few months.

Speaking on Newstalk, Mr O'Loughlin said there would be two parts to the rollout at pharmacies.

"The first is that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be delivered to 700 or 800 pharmacies in the coming days and those will be available for anyone over the age of 50 who hasn't already been vaccines, whether or not they registered on the HSE portal," he said.

Mr O’Loughlin said anyone over 50 who hasn’t yet been vaccinated would be able to get a J&J jab at the pharmacy.

"In a couple of weeks, a number of pharmacies, mostly those that are not too close to vaccination centres, will have the Pfizer vaccine and they'll be using them just the same as the vaccination centres and GPs as part of the national vaccination programme."

Importantly, Mr O'Loughlin said that people who had received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine would have to wait for their second dose at a vaccination centre and should not book an appointment at a pharmacy.

A list of pharmacies beginning vaccination tomorrow can be found on the HSE’s website.

Government considers imposing further restrictions on UK travel amid concerns over Delta variant

Meanwhile, the Government is considering imposing stricter travel restrictions on passengers arriving from the UK.

Earlier today, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney stated that talks were underway about how best to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 first identified in India.

In the UK, the spread of the variant is such that the UK Government is considering postponing a lifting of Covid-19 restrictions around the country.

According to the latest figures, the Delta variant now accounts for roughly 90 percent of all infections being identified in the UK.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Coveney said he spoke to the Ministers for Health and Transport about the proposal. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

UK Government Ministers had signalled that Monday, June 21 would see the lifting of many restrictions, and while no official delay to this date has been announced it is likely the reopening will be pushed back.

Here, it is understood Mr Coveney spoke with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan about the situation in the UK.

He said that longer quarantine periods, particularly for people who aren’t vaccinated, were now being considered.

"I don’t want to announce anything today but we are looking at this seriously," he said.