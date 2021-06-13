'Focus on what's coming': Act now on Delta Covid variant, says public health expert

A public health expert has said the Government needs to act now to prevent the Delta variant from spreading.

It comes after 431 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed and 58 patients are being treated in hospital.

22 of those patients are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Professor Julien Mercille of the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG) said the policy focus should be on the likely future Covid scenarios rather than current case numbers.

"The important point is not to focus so much on what's going on right now but to focus on what's coming. To act now. You need to act to prevent an outcome.

"Now we have the variant from the UK, the Indian variant or the Delta variant, and we should prepare for that instead of only focusing on the cases now, they're rather stable but it's what coming that is more important," said Prof Mercille.

The public health expert's comments come as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced the addition of one more country to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Mr Donnelly said Uganda is now included on the list of 'high risk' countries.

People arriving here from that state will have to stay in a designated hotel for 14 days from 4am on Wednesday.

Concerns have been growing at the growing rate of Covid-19 cases in the Mid-West, especially in Co Limerick.

The potential for a local lockdown has not been ruled out as infection rates trouble public health experts.

Deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, appealed directly to the public living in the county to observe public health guidance.

Covid-19 cases in Limerick jumped to 78 on Friday, a rise of 34 in 24 hours, according to figures released Saturday,

Other figures showed there was also a rise in north Tipperary, from five cases on Thursday to 11 on Friday.

Eleven cases were identified in Clare between Thursday and Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 1,600 in the past 26 days, including 950 cases in the last two weeks.