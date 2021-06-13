Political crisis looms as Sinn Féin accuses Poots of ‘bad faith’ on Irish Language Act

When Arlene Foster formally resigns as First Minister on Monday, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is automatically removed from her post as well – as the joint office can only function if both positions are filled.
Political crisis looms as Sinn Féin accuses Poots of ‘bad faith’ on Irish Language Act

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill will be automatically removed from her post when Arlene Foster formally resigns. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 14:37
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Sinn Féin has accused DUP leader Edwin Poots of acting in “bad faith”, and said that the nominations of a first minister and deputy first minister at Stormont this week have to be accompanied by the progression of Irish language legislation.

Sinn Féin’s conclusion that they “do not believe” Mr Poots will deliver on the Irish Language Act could spark a political crisis at Stormont.

When Arlene Foster formally resigns as First Minister on Monday, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is automatically removed from her post as well – as the joint office can only function if both positions are filled.

Both parties will then need to re-nominate their respective first and deputy first ministers within seven days.

If one of the parties declines to re-nominate, or if either nomination fails to gain sufficient Assembly support, then a functioning Executive cannot be formed and a snap election will become likely.

It is understood Sinn Féin had been seeking firm guarantees from Mr Poots on issues such as Irish language as a prerequisite for its engagement in the nomination process.

A senior Sinn Féin source told the PA news agency: “Sinn Féin has scoped out Edwin Poots and the DUP, having had a series of engagements where we’ve talked and listened up until yesterday.

“Our assessment is that he is being disingenuous by saying publicly that he will honour commitments agreed in NDNA (New Decade, New Approach).

DUP Leader Edwin Poots has previously said he wished to expedite the rollout of all outstanding aspects of NDNA (Mark Marlow/PA)

“We believe they are acting in bad faith. We do not believe they will deliver on the Irish Language Act.

“Our position is that the nomination for first minister and deputy first minister has to be accompanied by legislation on the Irish language.”

Mr Poots has previously pledged to implement Irish language legislation at Stormont as quickly as possible.

The new DUP leader said last week he wished to “expedite” the rollout of all outstanding aspects of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal that re-established powersharing in 2020.

The cultural elements of NDNA, include protections for Irish and Ulster Scots, would have to be delivered in the form of amendments to the 1998 Northern Ireland Act.

Sinn Féin wants those legislative changes passed before the end of the current Assembly mandate next spring.

It is understood the party wants to see progression of the amendments introduced in tandem with the process of nominations for first and deputy first minister.

Read More

Tougher restrictions on travel from UK being considered over Delta variant fears

More in this section

Fine Gael candidate said planners 'should be shot' Fine Gael candidate said planners 'should be shot'
Hottest day of the year expected but swimmers urged to take caution Hottest day of the year expected but swimmers urged to take caution
FILE PHOTO The UK has asked for an additional month to respond to the EU's legal action over its unilateral decision to ease the Taoiseach warns UK extension of Brexit protocol grace period would be ‘problematic’
politicsplace: ukplace: northern ireland
Political crisis looms as Sinn Féin accuses Poots of ‘bad faith’ on Irish Language Act

Competition launched to find the Best Place to Live in Ireland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices