Competition launched to find the Best Place to Live in Ireland

Community pride is commonplace in Ireland but now you have the chance to put your homeplace to the test.

It's been nine years since Westport, Co Mayo won the coveted ‘Best Place to Live in Ireland’ title in 2012 in the midst of the financial crisis.

Organised by the Irish Times, the seaside town won the overall 'Best Place to Live' title after its remarkable community spirit was evident in its 90-plus voluntary organisations.

Grace, 7 and Sarah-Jane Keane, 4 from Raheny, Co Dublin Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

After more than a year spent at home. longer than many of us would like. communities across the country have had the time to consider their area and look at what they value and appreciate.

Now as lockdown restrictions ease across the country, people are invited to nominate their homeplace, be it a village, town, city, or even an island for the chance to win the competition.

The search for ‘Best Place to Live in Ireland’ 2021 will be judged on a number of factors including:

Community spirit;

Local services and amenities;

Diversity;

Transport links;

Vibrancy of the local economy;

Cost of living,

Safety;

And a unique X factor.

The panel of judges for the competition include Irish Times journalist and judging panel chair Conor Goodman, Mayo County architect, Simon Wall, Dr Illona Duffy, Monaghan based GP and public health commentator, RTÉ Nationwide presenter Zainab Boladalea, and Irish Times journalist and author of ‘A Secret Map of Ireland’ Rosita Boland.

Anyone may enter by submitting a short pitch about what makes their homeplace so special before July 25 at The best place to live in Ireland 2021.

Speaking about the competition's launch, Conor Goodman said the judging panel is looking forward to a challenging summer of deliberation on the country's submissions.

“As the country gets back on its feet after a testing year, we are delighted to embark on the search for the Best Place to Live in Ireland 2021” said Mr Goodman.

Our panel of judges and researchers will scour Ireland for its hidden gems and known paradises, discovering what people around the country love and value most about the places they live in.

"So we really want to hear from people in each of the 32 counties as soon as possible to help us identify those special places.”

Launched in association with Randox, a healthcare diagnostics company operating Covid-19 testing sites in Britain and Ireland, the competition's winner will be announced later this year in September.