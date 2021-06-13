Hottest day of the year expected but swimmers urged to take caution

Today is set to be the hottest day of the year with temperatures expected as high as 26 degrees in some parts of the country.

In other places the mercury could reach the late 20s after two days of dry and sunny weather.

Met Éireann has said this morning will be dry and humid with patches of drizzle and cloud in the Atlantic coastal areas.

More persistent rain will develop later on in the day across coasts on the west of the country.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said the west coast is to stay cool but warm and humid weather is forecast for the rest of the country.

There will be really warm weather with lots of glorious sunshine in many parts of the country.

"It's really just the west coast that's going to be a little bit cooler and under some cloud.

"But really away from the west coast it's going to be a warm and fabulous day with good sunny days and it's going to feel warm and humid possibly even hot with 26 or 27 degrees," he said.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate southwesterly but fresh to strong in the northwest.

The rest of the day is expected to be dry and warm in most areas with sunny spells.

Take care swimming

With many people expected to enjoy the fine weather across the country at beaches and lakes, water safety groups are urging the public to take care when swimming this weekend.

Water Safety Ireland's Chief Executive John Leech said inexperienced swimmers should use beaches with lifeguards and enjoy themselves safely.

It really is a lovely time to go swimming, and we want people to go swimming and to enjoy it but for casual swimmers, inexperienced swimmers, go to one of the lifeguarded waterways.

"There is a whole list of them on our website at watersafety.ie so choose from one of the almost 140 of them nationwide and that really is the safest place that you can swim," he said.

People should make the most of the sunny weather as showery rain will spread eastwards across the country on Sunday night.

However, the month of June is gearing up to be mostly dry with average temperatures of 19 or 20 degrees, according to the long-term forecast.