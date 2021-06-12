431 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, 58 in hospital

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus here is now estimated to be 111 per 100,000 population
431 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, 58 in hospital

The Department of Health is urging anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 to arrange a test at their nearest test centre. File Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 16:11
Steven Heaney

A further 431 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by officials at the Department of Health.

At present, there are 58 people hospitalised with the virus, 22 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

As with previous updates, the Department of Health said the case numbers announced today may change due to future data review and validation.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus here is now estimated to be 111 per 100,000 population.

The five-day moving average is currently 336 and the seven-day average is 338.

In Northern Ireland, 107 additional cases were confirmed this afternoon. No further deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer has appealed for people in Limerick to adhere to public health guidelines this weekend.

Dr Ronan Glynn said the Covid-19 incidence remains high, with 879 cases confirmed over the past two weeks.

Limerick has experienced a surge in cases over the last couple of weeks. 

As of Wednesday, the county’s 14-day incidence rate of 449 per 100,000 was by far the highest in the country.

The Deputy CMO urged people to continue to only meet outdoors, to avoid crowds and to maintain social distancing.

He said there had been a concerted effort by everyone involved to stem the rise in Covid cases in Limerick but that it was now very important that public health guidelines be followed.

He also asked that anyone experiencing any symptoms of the virus come forward and arrange a Covid-19 test at their nearest testing centre. 

Read More

Taoiseach calls for ‘all hands on deck’ to tackle Covid-19 variants

More in this section

Concerns over regional connectivity in wake of Stobart Air collapse Concerns over regional connectivity in wake of Stobart Air collapse
Queen's Birthday Honours List 2021 Two Irish scientists named on honours list of Britain's Queen Elizabeth
'People impacted by sexual assault need the justice system to be more victim-centered' 'People impacted by sexual assault need the justice system to be more victim-centered'
#covid-19coronavirushealth
431 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, 58 in hospital

Lemur still missing after fire breaks out at Wicklow animal centre 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices