431 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, 58 in hospital

A further 431 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by officials at the Department of Health.

At present, there are 58 people hospitalised with the virus, 22 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

As with previous updates, the Department of Health said the case numbers announced today may change due to future data review and validation.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus here is now estimated to be 111 per 100,000 population.

The five-day moving average is currently 336 and the seven-day average is 338.

In Northern Ireland, 107 additional cases were confirmed this afternoon. No further deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer has appealed for people in Limerick to adhere to public health guidelines this weekend.

Dr Ronan Glynn said the Covid-19 incidence remains high, with 879 cases confirmed over the past two weeks.

Limerick has experienced a surge in cases over the last couple of weeks.

As of Wednesday, the county’s 14-day incidence rate of 449 per 100,000 was by far the highest in the country.

The Deputy CMO urged people to continue to only meet outdoors, to avoid crowds and to maintain social distancing.

He said there had been a concerted effort by everyone involved to stem the rise in Covid cases in Limerick but that it was now very important that public health guidelines be followed.

He also asked that anyone experiencing any symptoms of the virus come forward and arrange a Covid-19 test at their nearest testing centre.