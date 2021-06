A toddler has died following a tragic accident in Tulsk, Co Roscommon.

Gardaí were alerted to a little boy in "a serious condition" at his home in Tulsk, Co Roscommon on Monday.

The child was treated by paramedics at the scene and later taken to University College Hospital Galway by air ambulance.

The toddler was later transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital where he passed away yesterday.