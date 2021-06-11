Eight hospitals have zero Covid patients

There are now eight hospitals with no Covid patients, according to the head of the HSE.

Last night, there were 59 patients with the virus in Irish hospitals with 23 in intensive care.

It is the lowest number of patients in hospital since September 13 and the lowest number in intensive care since St Stephen’s day.

The hospitals who currently do not have any Covid patients are the Mercy in Cork, St James's in Dublin, Naas, Tullamore, Sligo, Galway, Kilkenny and Waterford.

In addition to these hospitals, the three children's hospitals - Temple Street, Crumlin and Tallaght - also have zero Covid patients.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the benefits of the vaccine programme are clear to see.

Over 3.1m vaccine doses have been administered including 2.2m first doses which means 57% of the adult population is partially vaccinated.

A total of 1.1m people, or 26% of the adult population, have been fully vaccinated.

"We do move to the next stage now which is going down further through the ages now that we have protected the most vulnerable and we are well into the over-40s now," said Mr Reid.

Trinity College Dublin Professor of Immunology Kingston Mills says the drop in hospital numbers is due to vaccination.

"Right now the numbers in hospitals is dropping significantly so that is very good news," said Prof Mills.

"Probably because most of the cases are in the younger population which don't get it as severely as the older population.

"That is a direct result of the vaccination of the older population."

The HSE expects this week to have given between 250,000 and 270,000 doses, and up to 290,000 next week.