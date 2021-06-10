Holohan awarded honorary fellowship for pandemic work 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan was honoured by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland for his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic
Holohan awarded honorary fellowship for pandemic work 

Dr Tony Holohan receiving an honorary fellowship from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in recognition of his outstanding leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Julien Behal

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 17:49
Shauna Bowers

Ireland is on track to have one of the highest uptakes of the Covid-19 vaccine in the world, the State’s chief medical officer has said.

Dr Tony Holohan paid tribute to the efforts of the public in battling the virus, as he was awarded an honorary fellowship by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) to mark his leadership during the pandemic.

“The people of Ireland have effectively and consistently responded to our public health advice. They have stayed home, worn masks, washed hands and kept social distance when we asked,” he said.

It’s easy to forget that we have remarkable levels of compliance from the vast majority of people right from the outset of this pandemic. 

"It is only through such high compliance that we have been able to keep transmission levels suppressed and to minimise the impact of the disease on public health.” 

He added: “We’re seeing this now in the encouraging high uptake of vaccination, which is on track to become the highest in the world.” 

Dr Holohan said he was honoured to be given the award and was accepting it on behalf of all health workers, who have been on the frontline fighting against this disease.

“Those of us in public health have planned and prepared for major public health emergencies, we could never have predicted we would be confronted in such a fundamental way, with every facet of our lives impacted and with our most basic assumptions about how we live modern life tested to breaking point," he added.

Healthcare workers have carried out "exemplary public service," he said, acknowledging the fear facing the disease must have brought.

While the vaccination now offers protection, the reality of the service must be one of exhaustion from sustained effort, frustration at the mounting challenges from non-Covid-related health issues and from the long-term implications of Covid."

RCSI president Professor Ronan O’Connell said Dr Holohan’s contribution to Irish healthcare long predates the pandemic, yet it will be his legacy.

“Putting public health first, Dr Holohan has been transparent from the start, providing clear information which inspired trust and cohesion among a great majority of Irish people."

Read More

398 new Covid cases confirmed; Taoiseach says 1m will be fully vaccinated by the end of the day

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Reports indicate that upcoming English legislation will attempt to override elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol Biden's intervention sends clear message protocol was agreed for good reason - Coveney 
night couple in bed using mobile phone relationship communication problem 'Definitely' a rise in people watching porn during pandemic, says sex therapist
G7 Summit Joe Biden rebuke was call for UK to do the ‘sensible thing’, Taoiseach says
person: dr tony holohanorganisation: rcsi
CC VACCINATION CENTRE

398 new Covid cases confirmed; Taoiseach says 1m will be fully vaccinated by the end of the day

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices