Biden's intervention sends clear message protocol was agreed for good reason - Coveney 

Simon Coveney says it's "no secret" UK-Ireland relations are strained and welcomed Joe Biden's intervention on the Brexit protocol issue.

President Biden travelled to the UK yesterday when it emerged his officials had read a protest memo warning the UK to safely implement the Northern Ireland protocol to avoid inflaming tensions in Northern Ireland.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said "there has been some strain in the relationship" with the UK because "commitments were made in writing, in terms of how we could protect the island of Ireland as a whole... and so the implementation of that is important."

The UK has been advocating for changes to the protocol saying it is affecting all of Northern Ireland, something Sinn Féin and the other major parties in the north, apart from the DUP and UUP, deny.

British peer David Frost, who negotiated the protocol, is now saying the protocol is not sustainable, which Mr Coveney says is not acceptable.

"There's no stronger advocate than me on the EU side for flexibility and pragmatism in terms of how the protocol is implemented," Mr Coveney said.

"We are listening to concerns in Northern Ireland from the business community from the unionist community and loyalists community but there also needs to be an understanding of what's behind the protocol and why it's important.

US President Joe Biden waves on arrival on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay ahead of the G7 summit.

"So, the US for a long time, has seen themselves, in some ways as an international guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, and the peace process in Northern Ireland, President Biden himself is personally interested and follows closely the twists and turns of politics in Northern Ireland.

"President Biden, coming to the UK, meeting the British prime minister, wants a clear Irish perspective on the frustrations of the protocol implementation and of course the polarising impact that it was having on politics in Northern Ireland and the potential damage that could flow from that."

Mr Coveney says Mr Biden's intervention "simplifies the message, a deal was agreed for good reason. Now it needs to be implemented."

The Cork south-central TD also rejected new DUP leader Edwin Poots assertion that his behaviour was unreasonable during Brexit negotiations.

"I've been consistent," he said.

"I think we all accept that the implementation of the protocol has not been easy in Northern Ireland, it has caused disruption that some people hadn't anticipated and so there is certainly a mood within the EU to show flexibility to extend grace periods to deal with sensitive issues.

"I think, regardless of whether people like what I say or not. I think I have an obligation to be consistent and truthful and, and I think that's what we've been."

Likewise, the Taoiseach said: "I think the US are saying: 'Look, sort out this issue.

"We're very clear from a United States perspective that the Good Friday Agreement and peace on the island is absolutely imperative.

"Under the protocol as a contributor to that, and you've signed up to adhere to it."