Watch: People 'gambling with their lives' taking chances at level crossings

People who take chances at level crossings to marginally shorten their journey time are taking chances with their lives and the lives of others.

Iarnród Éireann has released footage of incidents that have occurred at level crossings as they encourage road users to be vigilant.

Last year, there were 60 incidents at level crossings across the country and there have been 31 in the first five months of 2021.

The rate of incidents is stable but this is largely attributed to the reduced traffic volumes as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

The majority of incidents involve level crossing barriers being struck by vehicles that continued over the crossing despite the fact the barriers were lowering and the warning lights were flashing.

As can be seen in the footage released today to mark International Level Crossing Awareness Day, it is not just motorists who are taking risks.

One worrying clip sees a man out walking his dog and continues onwards despite the barrier ahead of him lowering. The man is struck by the barrier and falls to the ground.

Sam Waide, chief executive of the Road Safety Authority said there is no room for complacency when it comes to level crossings.

Every year, almost 300 people across Europe die at level crossings, with such accidents accounting for 1% of road deaths in Europe and 31% of all rail fatalities.

As well as causing significant disruption to rail services, these incidents put road users and railway users at serious risk.

Iarnród Éireann is working to eliminate as many level crossings as practicable, with 77 crossings closed since 2014.

An order has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála to get rid of seven level crossings on the Cork mainline.

Additional train detection warning systems at User Operated Level Crossings are being installed around the country with a further 10 to be commissioned in the coming weeks.

Mr Waide said people need to be aware of the very real dangers posed due to carelessness at railway level crossings, especially unattended ones.

"There really is no room for complacency when it comes to level crossings, because if you take risks at level crossings you are gambling with your own life and the lives of others," he said.