Watch: People 'gambling with their lives' taking chances at level crossings

There have been 31 incidents at level crossings so far this year.
Watch: People 'gambling with their lives' taking chances at level crossings

A truck drives through a barrier breaking it as it does so. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 10:09
Michelle McGlynn

People who take chances at level crossings to marginally shorten their journey time are taking chances with their lives and the lives of others.

Iarnród Éireann has released footage of incidents that have occurred at level crossings as they encourage road users to be vigilant.

Last year, there were 60 incidents at level crossings across the country and there have been 31 in the first five months of 2021.

The rate of incidents is stable but this is largely attributed to the reduced traffic volumes as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

The majority of incidents involve level crossing barriers being struck by vehicles that continued over the crossing despite the fact the barriers were lowering and the warning lights were flashing.

As can be seen in the footage released today to mark International Level Crossing Awareness Day, it is not just motorists who are taking risks.

One worrying clip sees a man out walking his dog and continues onwards despite the barrier ahead of him lowering. The man is struck by the barrier and falls to the ground.

Sam Waide, chief executive of the Road Safety Authority said there is no room for complacency when it comes to level crossings.

Every year, almost 300 people across Europe die at level crossings, with such accidents accounting for 1% of road deaths in Europe and 31% of all rail fatalities.

As well as causing significant disruption to rail services, these incidents put road users and railway users at serious risk.

Iarnród Éireann is working to eliminate as many level crossings as practicable, with 77 crossings closed since 2014.

An order has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála to get rid of seven level crossings on the Cork mainline.

Additional train detection warning systems at User Operated Level Crossings are being installed around the country with a further 10 to be commissioned in the coming weeks.

Mr Waide said people need to be aware of the very real dangers posed due to carelessness at railway level crossings, especially unattended ones.

"There really is no room for complacency when it comes to level crossings, because if you take risks at level crossings you are gambling with your own life and the lives of others," he said.

More in this section

Phased return to workplaces could begin in late August, says Taoiseach Phased return to workplaces could begin in late August, says Taoiseach
Elderly female hand holding hand of young caregiver at nursing home.Geriatric doctor or geriatrician concept. Doctor physician h Over 1,600 waiting for home support packages after an 80% drop during pandemic
Covid cases 'steady' but fears January surge could be repeated, says Cork GP Covid cases 'steady' but fears January surge could be repeated, says Cork GP
road safety
FILE PHOTO Failte Ireland is expected to publish guidelines later today for the reopening of the hospitality industry, including

'Nphet must insist on no smoking outside pubs and restaurants,' says expert

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices