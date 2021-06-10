'Nphet must insist on no smoking outside pubs and restaurants,' says expert

'Nphet must insist on no smoking outside pubs and restaurants,' says expert

While outdoor dining and drinking has returned to our streets, Professor Luke Clancy says there should be no return of smoking areas outside pubs and restaurants for public health reasons.
Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 09:21
Vivienne Clarke

Veteran anti-smoking campaigner, respiratory physician Professor Luke Clancy has said there should be no return of smoking areas outside pubs and restaurants.

Prof Clancy, who is director-general of the Tobacco Free Research Institute, told Newstalk Breakfast that more people have died from smoking-related diseases than from Covid-19. 

He pointed out that the number of Covid deaths to date is approximately 4,000 while 7,000 people had died from smoking-related diseases during the pandemic. Something that was entirely preventable, he said.

“We're restricting freedoms to protect against Covid, which is only partly effective — this could be really effective and is really effective — and is causing greater mortality, and yet there seems to be some sort of resistance to bring it in.”

Prof Clancy added that he did not understand why Nphet did not come out and say there should be no smoking in outside areas.

“We should never go back to having smoking areas outside.” 

The point was that there was no safe level of smoking, indoors or outdoors, he said. The idea that it would be acceptable for people to smoke where there was food did not make sense.

There was no safe level of second-hand smoke. Public health measures should demand that there should not be smoking where there was food, where there were non-smokers who could be damaged by second-hand smoke, he said.

“The idea that you would do this where there was food — I can't believe it — and I can't understand that this is the direction from Nphet.” 

Prof Clancy said that while he assumed smoking where food was being served was officially not allowed, it still happened.

“I assumed that when the pubs opened again, that they'd be so glad to open that there'd be no question of them allowing people to smoke in the outside areas. But you can see on the pavements and so on people are smoking and seem to be indifferent to the needs of others.” 

Research had indicated that second-hand smoke, even outdoors, still caused damage, he said.

When asked about comments from smokers’ rights group Forest Ireland that further regulations were not required, and that pubs and bars should not be allowed to choose their own smoking policy in outdoor areas, Prof Clancy said: “I think that the time that we take our public health advice from Forest should be long gone.

“Why bother having Nphet or health committees or specialists when we could get our information from Forest? They have never agreed to anything that has curtailed smoking, even though their own members are dying of it.” 

Their comments were "nonsense" he said.

Read More

Global data estimates nearly eight million deaths from smoking in 2019

More in this section

Elderly female hand holding hand of young caregiver at nursing home.Geriatric doctor or geriatrician concept. Doctor physician h Over 1,600 waiting for home support packages after an 80% drop during pandemic
Covid cases 'steady' but fears January surge could be repeated, says Cork GP Covid cases 'steady' but fears January surge could be repeated, says Cork GP
G7 Summit Biden intervention in Northern Ireland Brexit dispute 'significant', says Martin
nphetsmoking#covid-19outdoor dining
'Nphet must insist on no smoking outside pubs and restaurants,' says expert

Phased return to workplaces could begin in late August, says Taoiseach

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices