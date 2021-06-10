Complaint to Charities Regulator about spending at Cork addiction centre

A complaint was made to the Charities Regulator about the operation of Matt Talbot Adolescent Services in early May, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The complaint detailed a number of allegations about mismanagement, including the expenditure of “a sum in excess of €400k with no benefit and to the detriment of our service users”.

The allegation details how the money had to be spent on staff-related issues because of the alleged mismanagement.

There was no suggestion that money was misappropriated by any individual.

The chief executive of Matt Talbot Adolescent Services (MTAS) Patrick Relihan resigned with immediate effect this week.

The Cork-based organisation provides treatment to teenagers with addiction problems and employs 40 staff.

Its main funder is the HSE, which contributes in excess of €1.2m annually.

Financial audit

The HSE has been conducting a financial audit since February, which is ongoing. The HSE also commissioned a review of the operations at MTAS in 2019 but decided not to publish the outcome.

Last year, the HSE and MTAS announced that the charity’s residential centre in West Cork was ceasing operations.

Cara Lodge, which closed with the loss of 18 jobs, was the only non-private centre of its kind in the country.

Chief executive of Matt Talbot Adolescent Services Patrick Relihan resigned with immediate effect this week.

A spokesperson for the Charities Regulator said it “does not comment or give updates on open concerns as this could prejudice a charity or our regulatory work”.

The spokesperson added that if the regulator decides to conduct a statutory inquiry, it will be publicised at that time.

Four protected disclosures

The complaint to the regulator follows four protected disclosures from members of staff in recent years, all alleging shortcomings in various aspects of the management of the charity.

The outcome of the first of these disclosures was a recommendation in January 2020 for a full audit.

However, the HSE did not commence that audit for another 13 months. A spokesperson for the HSE said it was not commenting on MTAS at this point.

MTAS has been in operation for more than 20 years and was originally under the auspices of the Catholic Church.

Canon Donal Linehan was a board member until 2016 as was Tim Crean, a brother of the current Bishop of Cloyne, William Crean. Mr Relihan had left the priesthood in 2014, a year before his appointment as chief executive of MTAS.

The current board includes former GAA president Christy Cooney, who serves as chair, and former Cork hurling manager Bertie Óg Murphy. When contacted, Mr Cooney said he had no comment to make.

Messages left for Mr Relihan had not received a reply at the time of going to print.