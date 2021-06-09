UK-EU Brexit talks on Northern Ireland break up without new agreement

Brexit minister David Frost, flanked by Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt, sitting opposite European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, who is flanked by Principal Adviser, Service for the EU-UK Agreements (UKS) Richard Szostak, as he chairs the first EU-UK partnership council at Admiralty House in London (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 12:52
Gavin Cordon and Sam Blewett, PA

Talks between Britain and the EU on the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in Northern Ireland have broken up without agreement.

Brexit Minister David Frost and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic ended their discussions in London with no sign of a breakthrough.

Ahead of the talks Mr Frost warned that time was running out to reach agreement and called on the EU to adopt a “common sense” approach to checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Mr Sefcovic warned that Brussels would act “firmly and resolutely” if the UK unilaterally decided to delay checks intended to ensure there was no return to a hard border with the Republic.

Following three-and-a-half hours of talks, Mr Frost said they had had a “frank and honest discussion” but that there had been “no breakthroughs” over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the agreement.

He said that the two sides had, however, agreed to carry on talking in an effort to achieve a breakthrough.

“The problem we’ve got is the protocol is being implemented in a way which is causing disruption in Northern Ireland and we had some pretty frank and honest discussions about that situation today,” he said.

“There weren’t any breakthroughs. There aren’t any breakdowns either and we’re going to carry on talking.

“What we really now need to do is very urgently find some solutions which support the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, support the peace process in Northern Ireland and allow things to return to normal.”

Protocol is a manifestation of attacks on loyalists' British identity, MPs told

