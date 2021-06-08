Trinity College spends €28k to keep the pests at bay 

Trinity College Dublin has had to spend almost €28,000 in two years dealing with pest control issues – from wasps' nests and carpet moths to rat sightings on campus.

A log of incidents shows pest controllers were called out to Trinity on 99 occasions in 2020, a moderate fall on the 135 callouts there the previous year.

Rodent control was the most common issue according to a database of incidents released by the college under FOI.

Trinity battled carpet moths at its building on Foster Place, in its museum, and in another campus building with multiple callouts for spray treatment.

There was also a suspected rat sighting at the Hyde Library, which followed the discovery 10 days earlier of rat droppings in a stair area.

Wasps' nests were discovered at both the Botany Bay Houses and in the courtyard of the Provost’s residence, the records show.

Ants also reared their heads after they were found in the security hut near the campus archway while a treatment for bed bugs was also reported to have taken place in January of 2020.

A Trinity spokeswoman said: “Like all organisations with multiple buildings and locations, including residences, Trinity is obliged to invest in regular maintenance that includes pest control. The expenditure in the years in question was in line with previous comparable periods.”

Prisons

Pest inspection reports from Mountjoy and Portlaoise detail Irish Prison Service battles to keep two of their jails free of vermin.

At Mountjoy, exterminators were called out to reported sightings of rodents outside a kitchen area.

On another occasion, a dead rodent was found in an inmate’s toilet while there were ongoing efforts to stop feral pigeons gaining access to buildings.

Cockroach treatments were carried out in the kitchen and bakery areas while ants were also discovered outside the mess kitchen.

Pest controllers were also called on one occasion for possible rodent droppings on an office floor … but it turned out to be sand aggregate.

At high-security Portlaoise Prison, the exterminators dealt with pigeon proofing and mysterious noises coming from a ceiling area.

A call was also made after apparent damage to food in a storage area, but a report concluded this had happened prior to delivery.

Mice activity was reported in the control room while a dead rodent was also removed from the reception area.

Irish Museum of Modern Art

Separate reports for the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin show a modest spend of €1,760 on pest control over the past two years.

Callouts included the discovery of rats on site, with evidence of rodent activity found in a number of buildings on the sprawling grounds in Kilmainham.

On another occasion, pest control was contacted after rat droppings were found on an artwork.

A report of the visit said: “Droppings removed by staff before inspection. No activity found during inspection. Bait points checked and showed no activity.”