Leaflet drop planned over Gerard 'Jock' Davison murder ahead of inquest

Community investigations into the murder of a former IRA commander are likely to include a leaflet drop in Belfast, a coroner has been told.

Senior republican Gerard “Jock” Davison, 47, was shot dead in the Markets area of the city as he walked to work in May 2015.

Mr Davison had been involved in a personal dispute with other republicans.

During a previous preliminary inquest hearing, coroner Paddy McGurgan was told that Mr Davison’s family intend to submit documentary evidence.

During a further review of the case on Tuesday, barrister Sean Devine, representing the next of kin, was asked to provide an update on material gathered by the family.

Mr Devine said: “Obviously with the nature of the matter and sensitivities involved, these things are better done in person, face-to-face, and with the Covid situation, that hasn’t been possible just yet.

“What we propose to do in due course is to carry out a more extensive community canvas to try to encourage people to come forward, and that process may involve things such as leaflet drops and things of that nature.”

He added: “Those type of things are better done once the restrictions are a bit more relaxed and because the likely timetable for receipt of other materials and the timetable for a hearing seems to be some time away, we are not pressing that too hard at the moment until things relax a bit.”

The hearing also set a date in July for legal representatives of the family to view sensitive police material relating to the case at the PSNI premises at Seapark.

Three months after Mr Davison was shot dead, former IRA man Kevin McGuigan was murdered in a gun attack in nearby Short Strand in Belfast.

Mr Davison and Mr McGuigan had been involved in a personal dispute.

Police believe Mr McGuigan’s killers suspected him of involvement in Mr Davison’s death. However, detectives have said there is no evidence to support that.

Mr McGuigan’s inquest had been due to take place in July, but has been delayed.

Mr McGurgan, who is presiding over both inquests, has said that he intends to hold the McGuigan inquest before the Davison one.

He declined to set a date for the Davison inquest at this stage.

The next preliminary hearing in the Davison case is scheduled for September 28.