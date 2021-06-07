Here comes the sun with highs of 23 degrees from mid-week 

Met Éireann is forecasting fine weather as the week goes on
Walkers enjoying the fine weather near The Lough in Cork city. File Picture: Andy Gibson.

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 20:18
Steven Heaney

Ireland looks set for warm weather in the week ahead, with temperatures likely to reach 23 degrees or higher over the coming days.

Met Éireann is forecasting fine weather as the week goes on, with temperatures rising slightly and conditions improving as we progress to the weekend.

Tomorrow

Tuesday to be mostly cloudy to begin, with “patchy light rain and drizzle.” However hazy spells of sunshine breaking through as the day goes on.

Eastern and northern counties will likely experience better conditions and higher temperatures than western and southern counties on Tuesday.

Temperatures will range from 14 to 20 degrees nationwide, coolest in southern coastal areas with a moderate southerly breeze.

Wednesday

Wednesday will begin similarly to Tuesday, with earlier rain and drizzle gradually giving way to sunshine later on.

Clouds will persist across west and northwest counties, with lingering mist and drizzle in areas closer to the coast.

Overall, conditions on Wednesday will be warm and humid, with temperatures ranging from 17 to 22 degrees, in moderate southerly breezes.

The forecaster said Wednesday night will be humid and warm with clouds and rain around the south and west coasts.

Thursday

Thursday too is expected to be warm, humid and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Conditions will become drier later in the afternoon, with temperatures climbing to between 17 and 23 degrees, with even higher values likely in the east and northeast.

Thursday night, like Wednesday night, will be warm and humid, and western counties are likely to see some rain

Friday

Friday will bring mostly sunny spells once early morning clouds lift.

Conditions will become a little bit fresher on Friday afternoon, with highest temperatures ranging 15 degrees in the west to 21 or 22 degrees in the southeast.

