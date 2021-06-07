Overcast skies can't dull Limerick diners' fun

The streets of Limerick were alive with the sound of patrons enjoying themselves this June bank holiday Monday, as the return of outdoor dining and drinking brought with it a welcome sense of relief.

Despite an overcast sky, the atmosphere was bright and positive, as shoppers, workers, families and more took breaks from their days to sit outside one of the many cafes or restaurants which were offering service for the first time since Christmas, when the pandemic restrictions saw businesses across the country shut.

Kayleigh O'Malley, Vicky Painter, general manager, and Sarah Reilly at Spitjacks, Bedford Row, Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

One spot which seemed perfectly suited for the outdoor set-up was Bedford Row, where several restaurants and cafes had placed tables and chairs on the street, giving the area an unmistakable continental feel, despite the weather. One of these restaurants is the SpitJack, which seemed to have several people queuing for a table at any given point.

Vicky Painter, general manager, said that by 3pm they had more than 250 people, meaning the chefs had been kept busy throughout the day.

“It’s been great. We reopened around 9am this morning and it’s been solid all day. It’s great to see people back out and socialising,” Ms Painter added.

Denise Brazil, The Bedford Townhouse and Cafe, on Bedford Row, Limerick: 'It’s great to see people back.' Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Just up the street from the SpitJack is Bedford Townhouse, where the general manager Denise Brazil was welcoming customers with a smile.

“It’s been great. It’s super to have the outdoor dining back open, we have a super busy pedestrian street here. So it’s great to see people back,” she said.

Aine Sherin, Ballina, and Anna Rose Fitzgibbon, Adare, outside The Bedford Townhouse and Cafe, Bedford Row, Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Up on Foxes Bow, the last touches were being put on the outdoor dining area of Melody, as they prepare to open at 5pm.

Cian Frawley and his business partner Andrew O’Donoghue started the venture last September. Mr Frawley said they are looking forward to opening the way they had planned, all the way back to last January, before the pandemic, with tapas and tunes.

“We’re taking bookings. But we also want to encourage anyone who wants to come as a walk-in and we will try to squeeze them in,” he added.