Man charged after €120,000 cocaine seizure in Co Laois

A man has been charged following his arrest in connection with a €120,000 cocaine seizure in Portlaoise, Co Laois.
The cocaine was found after gardaí stopped and searched a car in the Cappakeel area of Portlaoise at 2.50am on Saturday.
The man is in 40s and is appearing before Tullamore District Court at 10.30am this morning.
Gardaí detained the man under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.
The drugs seized in the search have now been sent for forensic analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.