Man charged after €120,000 cocaine seizure in Co Laois

The man is in 40s and is appearing before Tullamore District Court at 10.30am this morning.
Man charged after €120,000 cocaine seizure in Co Laois

The man was arrested after a car was searched in Portlaoise, Co Laois. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 10:37
Ciarán Sunderland

A man has been charged following his arrest in connection with a €120,000 cocaine seizure in Portlaoise, Co Laois. 

The cocaine was found after gardaí stopped and searched a car in the Cappakeel area of Portlaoise at 2.50am on Saturday.

The man is in 40s and is appearing before Tullamore District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Gardaí detained the man under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

The drugs seized in the search have now been sent for forensic analysis. 

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Behaviour of 'very small minority' cannot harm reopening, Harris says Behaviour of 'very small minority' cannot harm reopening, Harris says
FILE PHOTO An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for a 179-unit apartment development on the site of the Bessborough Data Protection Commissioner raised repeated concerns with Mother and Baby Home Commission
Owner of NPHET.ie claims theft as site removed for pointing to false Covid-19 information Owner of NPHET.ie claims theft as site removed for pointing to false Covid-19 information
Man charged after €120,000 cocaine seizure in Co Laois

377 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as pubs reopen for first time in six months

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Longread_Dog

 
IE-Logo
LONGREADS

The pandemic puppy boom

A puppy pandemic: Covid-19 changes provide fertile ground for breeders and unscrupulous thieves

Read Here
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices