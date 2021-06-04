Sinéad O'Connor announces retirement from music and touring

The Dublin singer said "I've gotten older and I'm tired".
Sinead O'Connor announced her retirement this evening on social media. 

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 22:25
Ciarán Sunderland

Sinéad O'Connor has announced her retirment from the music industry this evening. 

In a tweet posted on social media, the singer behind Nothing Compares To You said she was retiring from touring and "working in the record business". 

The singer had just announced the release of here new album No Veteran Dies Alone (NVDA) set to come out next year. 

She said age and weariness had influenced her decision and that NVDA will be her last album however there will be no promotion or promotion. 

"This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. 

"I've gotten older and I'm tired. So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. 

"NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo," she wrote in her announcement. 

Responding to questions from her fans online, Ms O'Connor said it's been a 40-year journey and that it was "time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true". 

"It's not sad news. It's staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat," she said. 

Ms O'Connor also said that any concerts and shows scheduled for 2020 and rescheduled for 2021 and 2022 "are going to be pulled because this old soldier woman has grown old quicker than Covid".

The Dublin singer recently published a new memoir Rememberings which tells the tale of her music discovery and upbringing and her journey into fame and celebrity. 

She first achieved success in the late 1980s with her debut alum The Lion and the Cobra and caused widespread controversy in 1992 on her Saturday Night Live performance when she tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II, intended to draw attention to the Catholic Church's complicity in child abuse. 

Her rearrangement of Prince's song in 1990  Nothing Compares To You brought her worldwide success and acclaim. 

