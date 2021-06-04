Over 100 fishing vessels to take protest to Dublin

Fishermen and women from around the country to join flotilla on June 23 
Over 100 fishing vessels to take protest to Dublin

A flotilla of roughly 60 fishing vessels makes its way up the River Lee past Páirc Uí Chaoimh last month. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 19:26
Neil Michael

The fishers who sailed into the Port of Cork last month will take their flotilla to Dublin on June 23.

Over 100 fishing vessels are due to get as far as the National Convention Centre, where the Dáil is temporarily housed.

The fishermen and women are trying to get the Government to act as they face big cuts caused by Brexit and EU quotas and controls that have heavily impacted the industry.

They estimate that Brexit, for example, is costing individual fishermen and women between €5,000 and €20,000 in lost income because of a quota system that operates, they say, against the interests of the Irish fishing industry.

Future of industry in doubt

They say not enough is being done by the Government to stick up for them in Europe and they are warning the future of a €1bn-a-year industry that employs 16,000 people is now in doubt as a result.

They are also warning that if the Government does not act soon, they will take more direct action.

Some fishers have suggested this might include the blockade of ports around the country.

Joining the flotilla will be fishermen and women from Cork, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Wexford, Waterford, and Dublin.

“The Taoiseach has not met us yet, despite our protest in Cork last month,” said organiser Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Castletownbere-based Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation.

We need to see positive action from the Government soon or this could all escalate.”

The flotilla will steam up the River Liffey as far as Samuel Beckett Bridge in the early hours of June 23.

Because the Tom Clarke Bridge by the East Link will need to be raised to let them in, the flotilla is likely to have to assemble from around 3am.

The Tom Clarke Bridge is a major north-south artery and the Dublin Port Company is unlikely to be able to keep the bridge raised for long during rush hour.

Tensions are high in the industry among fishers who feel they are under attack from all sides.

As well as having to deal with ever-changing and ever-demanding EU legislative changes, and Brexit, they resent the fact that the EU allows other countries to fish for more fish in Irish waters than the Irish.

There is also increased talk among fishers for a more militant approach to what they see as a "hands-off" Government.

Some feel they should emulate the French farmers. Riot police had to be drafted in to deal with them recently after they closed off a major route into Paris over increased legislation on the farming industry.

Read More

Fishermen to set up political movement to highlight 'decline of rural Ireland'

More in this section

Bank holiday travel expected to spark €1bn boost to economy Bank holiday travel expected to spark €1bn boost to economy
Coronavirus - Thu May 27, 2021 New DUP leader must back words on Irish language with actions, says Michelle O’Neill
Small Group of Men Having a Drink 'Toxic brotherhood' behaviour is harmful to both men and women
Coronavirus - Wed May 12, 2021

Gap between AstraZeneca doses to be cut to eight weeks

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices