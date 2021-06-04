Campaigner says Government comments on mother and baby homes redress are 'almost a threat'

Survivors of mother and baby homes had 'opened their hearts and souls' in testimonies — but for what purpose?
Campaigner says Government comments on mother and baby homes redress are 'almost a threat'

Catherine Corless: 'From the start we said this was a terrible report.' Picture: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 08:08
Vivienne Clarke

Veteran campaigner Catherine Corless has called on the Government to talk to the survivors of the mother and baby homes to see what they want rather than “dish out a lump of money” in a bid to “put away” the issue and forget about it.

Survivors were tired of being put in the background, she told Newstalk Breakfast.

Ms Corless said that comments by Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman expressing concern that the Government’s redress scheme could be halted if the Mother and Baby Homes Commission’s report was rejected were “almost a threat”.

It had been shocking to realise that the commission had “never intended” to use the testimonies of survivors in the report, she said.

Taking those testimonies had been “a useless exercise” and she queried why it had been done.

Survivors had “opened their hearts and souls” in their testimonies. 

“What was that for?” Ms Corless said, adding that there had also been efforts to “lock away” the testimonies for 30 years.

From the start, we said this was a terrible report.

The survivors wanted justice, but to date, nothing had happened other than apologies, she said. 

Something good could come from the revelations of Prof Daly in Oxford earlier this week, Ms Corless said — the commission could come before the Oireachtas committee.

In the meantime, she wanted the public and the media to “keep it going, keep talking, keep up the pressure, keep them on their toes".

Read More

Mother and Baby home survivor Clodagh Finn: Stop muting our voices 

More in this section

Councils to help public 'spend a penny' in a summer outdoors Councils to help public 'spend a penny' in a summer outdoors
Lidl gives leave for pregnancy loss and miscarriage Lidl gives leave for pregnancy loss and miscarriage
Child playing with mathematical toy Creche worker accused of hitting child loses unfair dismissal case
#mother and baby homesperson: catherine corless
FILE PHOTO An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for a 179-unit apartment development on the site of the Bessborough

Fury and upset over 'flawed' mother and baby homes report 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices