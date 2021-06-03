Dry and sunny bank holiday weekend ahead after dreary, cool May

Irish people will be able to bask in the outdoors this bank holiday weekend, as Met Éireann forecasts continued dry weather for much of the country.

It will be a welcome relief after the month of May, which saw rainfall levels far above average for this time of year, and lower than expected temperatures.

The national forecaster said Friday will have a mostly dry start with sunny spells, and average temperatures for the season.

Cloud will thicken in the west, resulting in outbreaks of light rain in Atlantic coastal counties, while further east holds mainly dry with some sunny spells.

There will be highs of between 15 and 18 degrees.

The weather will become slightly more unsettled on Saturday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over Ulster, the midlands and north Leinster.

These outbreaks will gradually clear through the morning and afternoon, with the highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, and the mildest temperatures in the east.

Sunday will be the driest day of the weekend, with pleasant temperatures of between 15 and 19 degrees in light breezes.

There is a possibility dense fog will develop on Sunday night, but this will clear quickly on the Bank Holiday Monday morning for a dry morning with sunny spells.

There will be scattered showers later in the afternoon, with the driest conditions in the east of the country, and highest temperatures of between 16 and 20 degrees.

Sunshine at Barleycove Beach in West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Temperatures are expected to increase throughout the week, reaching high teens or low twenties.

Separately, in its provisional assessment of the weather during Spring, the national forecaster said, overall, March, April and May were relatively dry, sunny and cool, though May had an above-average rainfall level.

April was a very dry month with high pressure dominating, with below-average temperatures everywhere, but also above average sunshine.

The cool theme continued for most of May with troughs of low pressure dominating the weather through the month, leading to above-average rainfall.

Heavy showers with hail and thunder were a feature on numerous occasions, but it warmed up at the end of the month.

Temperatures were below their season average all around the country, with each station recording ground frost at least once.

Sunshine levels were above their long-term average (LTA) for the season, with the highest levels of sun in the East of the country.

The percentage of seasonal sunshine values ranged from 109% of its LTA at Cork Airport to 120% of its LTA at Casement Aerodrom in Co Dublin.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this season was 15.2 hours at both Dublin Airport and Cork Airport on Sunday, May 30.

Valentia Observatory in Kerry had the highest number of dull days, with 22 dreary spring days.