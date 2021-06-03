Nearly 2,300 incidents of antisocial behaviour logged by Irish Rail last year

Irish Rail logged nearly 2,300 incidents of aggressive behaviour, assault, hate crime, and other anti-social behaviour over the past year.

A log of incidents — at least six a day on trains or at stations around the country — also details rocks being thrown at carriages, “soiling” incidents, misuse of passenger emergency systems, and lewd behaviour.

The statistics cover a spell when passenger numbers on Irish Rail services were at a historic low due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Irish Rail also listed fifteen “near miss” incidents where trains narrowly avoided hitting somebody on a rail line.

They also detailed 49 cases where passengers fell between trains and platforms, got caught in closing doors, or fell while boarding or getting off a train.

A total of 369 incidents of aggressive behaviour were logged by Irish Rail, including 30 incidents where the person involved was heavily intoxicated.

There were 70 instances of assault on contractors, customers, employees, or other members of the public, according to a database of incidents.

One of those assaults caused public outrage last month when a young woman fell between a train and platform after being assaulted by a gang of youths.

Irish Rail listed 172 cases of “boisterous behaviour”, four of which are listed as having involved somebody who was very obviously drunk or on drugs.

There were 67 cases of vandalism of company buildings, and another 16 cases of graffiti involving stations or other Irish Rail buildings.

Also reported were 168 cases involving fighting or passenger disturbances, of which 5 were attributed to “intoxication” in the official records.

Two cases involving hate crime were listed while 46 instances of “lewd behaviour” were recorded by Irish Rail.

Logged as well were 84 cases of misuse of passenger emergency systems — sometimes by forcing trains to a sudden stop — and 44 instances of “non-essential travel” under Covid-19 regulations.

There were 263 cases where a person was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and 233 reports of people being found in possession of illegal drugs.

The rail service reported 50 incidents involving criminal damage or vandalism to trains, and 61 cases involving graffiti on engines or carriages.

Seventeen cases of “soiling” were also reported in the log along with 25 cases where stones were thrown at moving or stationary trains.

Theft of property was reported 48 times with 54 cases of Covid-19 restrictions — the majority relating to face coverings — also logged.

Separately, 49 cases involving passengers falling on platforms or on trains were also reported, mostly resulting in no injuries or bruising and grazes.

One incident in Athlone however, involved a person falling while boarding a train resulting in an open fracture that required immediate first aid.

In two separate cases, a person fell onto a platform at stations in Dublin but both emerged relatively unscathed and declined further medical attention.

Other incidents saw one passenger struck by a closing external train door and another who got caught in a closing door.

Fifteen “category one near misses” were also logged by Irish Rail, mostly involving trespassers on train lines narrowly avoiding being hit.

Of those, six of the incidents were on DART lines, six more on the Northern Commuter line, one each in Cork and Galway, and the rest on mainline services.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said: “It is crucial, in managing anti-social behaviour issues, that we monitor and manage incidents, to capture the most serious matters and deploy our security resources and manage garda liaison effectively.”

He said there had been a major increase in security teams operating around Ireland along with the establishment of a security coordination centre with live station CCTV monitoring.

Other measures included fleet-wide CCTV resources, a text alert line for the DART, proactive operations for specific events, and joint operations with gardaí.

Mr Kenny added: “We will continue to work collectively to ensure the safest possible travel environment for our customers, and working environment for our employees.”