2,000 nights of emergency accommodation provided to domestic violence survivors by Airbnb

A partnership to offer free temporary accommodation to survivors of domestic violence will be extended into next year.

The collaboration between Airbnb, Safe Ireland and Women's Aid was introduced in June 2020 and has provided 2,000 nights of emergency accommodation to abuse victims.

As a result of the pandemic, and to ensure safe distancing, most of the country’s refuge services have been operating with reduced capacity.

However, demand for support services has increased.

Safe Ireland’s ‘Tracking the Shadow Pandemic’ reports carried out through 2020 show that on average, 180 women and 275 children looked for emergency accommodation every month between March and December.

Calls to Women’s Aid's helpline, which acts as a direct referral point to a wide range of local and regional services and supports for women subjected to abuse all over Ireland, also increased by 38% over this period.

Unfortunately, given the reduced operating capacity of many refuge services, 2,159 requests for assistance could not be met.

Safe Ireland said it expects demand for such services to peak in the summer months.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Safe Ireland CEO Mary McDermott said that last July and August were the busiest months for her organisation last year.

Ms McDermott said women who experience domestic violence are often hesitant to leave their homes while children are at school.

“Women have to plan and be very careful when they can, or indeed if they can move,” she said.

“They are more reticent to leave when children are in school, so the summer may indeed show a surge in people contacting refuges.”

Ms McDermott said that the availability of safe, affordable and stable housing is fundamental "not only to a woman’s ability to escape an abusive partner, but also to remain safe and independent.”

The partnership between Women's Aid, Safe Ireland and Airbnb has already provided many women with "a crisis-time option to escape violence and we are delighted that it is continuing."

The three organisations said that all those accommodated as part of the initiative would continue to be closely supported by domestic violence specialists.

Safe Ireland said it would coordinate the initiative with its frontline services and support from the Women’s Aid National Freephone Helpline.

All accommodation costs involved are sourced and paid for by Airbnb.

Anyone affected by this article can contact Women’s Aid on 1800 341 900 or womensaid.ie.

More information on this initiative and a list of regional domestic violence services can be found at Safeireland.ie.