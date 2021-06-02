UL student wins Journalist of the Year award for second time

A University of Limerick Student has won Journalist of the Year at the National Student Media Awards (Smedias) for the second year in a row.

Egyptian-born Mostafa Darwish took home the Irish Examiner sponsored prize.

Mostafa previously attended the Higher Institute of Social Work in Cairo.

Queen's University Belfast came out on top of this year’s awards, which are hosted by Oxygen.i.e, winning a total of seven prizes.

The University took home awards including Radio Documentary of the Year, Journalist of the Year – National Media, Radio Production of the Year – News & Current Affairs, and more.

Trinity College Dublin were close runners up, winning a total of six awards, while TU Dublin, UCD, and UCC followed with four awards each.

Two of these were the European Commission Award, which was awarded to Alana Daly Mulligan and the RSA Award for Journalism Relating to Road Safety, which was awarded to Stephen Moynihan and Molly Kavanagh from UCC.

UL and WIT made their mark on the night taking home three awards each. NUIG and BCFE took home two awards each. DCU, Griffith College, DKIT, DFEI, LCFE, LIT and DBS closed the gap with one award each.

DCU took home the Newspaper of the Year award, which was judged by Mark Hennessy, news editor at The Irish Times, and Editor of the Year was awarded to TU Dublin by Fionnán Sheahan, editor of the Irish Independent.

The journalist of the year prize was judged by Sheila Reilly, the Head of Editorial Development for the Irish Examiner.

Sports Writer of the Year was awarded to UL and judged by Neil Fullerton, the Irish Sports Editor at the Daily Mirror.

Ciara Mahon, manager of Oxygen.i.e. said: ‘We are delighted to have another successful year of the Smedia’s, even in an unprecedented situation that we are all living in today.

This year's standard was phenomenal and we were so impressed with the hard work of these students this year, especially as there was a big jump in entry submissions.

"I applaud each and every one of you who participated in the Smedia’s 2021’.

This year's Smedia Awards took place virtually via a YouTube and Facebook livestream celebrating the hard work and efforts of over 240 nominees in 43 highly contested categories.

Despite a global pandemic, the awards went ahead for the 21st year with great enthusiasm and a 60% increase in student applicant entries.

The Smedias allow students to showcase their work in journalism, radio and TV production, broadcasting and writing to prominent figures from the Irish media industry to judge.

This year’s judges include award-winning director and screenwriter Robbie Walsh, social media star James Kavanagh and various editors and producers from Ireland's leading media organisations and high profile presenters such as Angela Scanlon, Maura Derrane, Muireann O'Connell, and Richard Chambers.