€292K salary 'plucked out of the air' for top health official

The €292,000 salary for the new top official in the Department of Health was “plucked out of the air” and the whole process “looks rigged”, two powerful Dáil committees have heard.

Robert Watt was appointed as Secretary-General on the higher salary level but has “waived” the €81,000 increase and a joint session of the Finance and Public Accounts Committees heard that the waiver was at Mr Watt’s discretion and can be ended at a time of his choosing.

As a result, rather than a pay cut, the waiver means he is the beneficiary of a significant pension boost on foot of the pay rise.

Secretary-General to the Government, Martin Fraser, appearing before the committee said the salary increase was arrived at after Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath sanctioned an increase from the current salary of €211,000 to something under €300,000.

Mr Fraser told the committee members that it was felt the increased salary package was needed to fill the complex role and that the Department of Health is “a special case.”

Transparent process preferred

Mr Fraser said he would prefer a more transparent process in terms of the appointment of top civil servants, adding there was not a comparative analysis done with similar posts.

“I would rather there was a much more scientific process for this, but there isn’t.

"I outlined the four options to the Taoiseach and the minister.

I would love to say there was a big process here, there wasn’t.

"It would be better for everyone. It is a number less than €300,000,” he said.

Public Accounts Committee chairman Brian Stanley cited the salaries of similar postings in other and larger EU countries, which are substantially lower than the one now being paid to Mr Watt.

He said the top Scottish health official is paid €172,0000, in Finland the Secretary-General is paid €131,000 while in England, the top official is paid €190,000.

Responding to TDs, Mr Fraser said the awarding of the higher pay would not lead to further demands from others for more pay, saying they have appointed four other Secretaries-General and none have been awarded an inflated salary.

However, committee members were deeply critical of the process with Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry saying that Mr Watt’s appointment gave the impression the process was “rigged”.

Aontú leader Peadar Tobin said it would appear from Mr Fraser’s testimony that the salary number was “plucked out of the air” and he highlighted the disparity of pay between low-paid workers and the top.

Mr Fraser as a member of the Top Level Appointments Committee (TLAC) was part of the group which recommended Mr Watt for the post.