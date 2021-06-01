SF formally nominates Lynn Boylan for Dublin Bay South by-election

Senator Lynn Boylan has been formally nominated by a local Sinn Féin group to contest the Dublin Bay South by-election.

It is widely expected within the party that Ms Boylan will be the only candidate put forward when the time period for Sinn Féin nominations ends this Friday.

Chris Andrews, the current Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay South, posted on social media this evening: “Delighted to say that @LNBDublin has received a nomination from our Inner City Cumann tonight to contest the upcoming #DublinBaySouth by-election. Having worked with Lynn for many years it is an exciting time ahead.”

A former MEP, Ms Boylan grew up in the constituency in the Iveagh Trust Buildings, and tweeted her thanks for the nomination and support to the cumann.

Thanks a million to the cumman and members for the support ✊🏼 https://t.co/8qoaqGpj2m — Lynn Boylan 🍷📖🐾 (@LNBDublin) June 1, 2021

Ms Boylan said people will be contesting and voting in this by-election on a number of issues.

She told the Irish Examiner: “I’m absolutely honoured to accept the nomination from Cllr Daniel Keating and Chris Andrews to contest in the upcoming Dublin Bay South by-election. If selected when nominations close on Friday, I am ready to give it everything.

This election will be a huge opportunity for the people of Dublin Bay South to let the Government know how they are doing on housing, childcare and health.”

She said the vote, expected to be held in early July, will be a “referendum on how the Government has dealt with the housing crisis”.

Party sources have told the Irish Examiner that despite Ms Boylan’s previous plans to run in Dublin South-West in the next general election, she is pleased to be put forward, after Senator Fintan Warfield, the only other candidate rumoured to be put forward, told colleagues that he did not want to run.

The by-election was sparked by the resignation of former housing minister Eoghan Murphy.