Managing accredited grades proves stressful for six in 10 principals

Management of Leaving Cert accredited grades proved stressful for six out of 10 school principals, compared to three out of 10 who found managing the exams stressful.

Communication from the Department of Education, maintaining a work-life balance and inadequate infrastructure were among the main challenges of the pandemic identified by post-primary school leaders.

The findings are included in a new study by researchers at Maynooth University published ahead of the beginning of the Leaving Cert exams next Wednesday.

This year, students have the choice between accredited grades, also referred to as calculated grades, sitting a written exam, or both.

The Maynooth study examined the wellbeing of post-primary principals and deputy principals one month before, and one year after, when Covid-19 first hit.

Those taking part in the study were provided with a list of activities they engaged in during the pandemic and were asked how to assess how stressful they were for them.

The most stressful Covid-19 related activities included helping students at risk, managing social distance, movement, recruitment, calculated grades and parents’ expectations during the crisis.

In relation to calculated grades, principals found the lack of direction, as well as the changing nature of the situation and communication about calculated grades, exams, orals, and practical work challenging.

They also found counteracting misinformation and providing parents and students with accurate answers to be a stressful aspect of the process.

One school leader interviewed referenced “calculated grades emails at 10pm, 7am Saturday mornings, during holidays no boundaries, excessive expectations and no resources to deliver".

Another principal said that parents sending children to school who were “waiting on tests or who were sick or who were close contacts caused alarm among the school community.

The way positive cases in school were dealt with by [the Department of Education] and HSE felt like a cover-up and many believed principals were helping to cover up the truth.

"It was impossible to cover absences as it was impossible to get staff.”

Researchers Dr Jolanta Burke and Dr Majella Dempsey made a number of recommendations on foot of their research. Among these is a review of school leaders’ roles and the development of a clear communication strategy.

Meanwhile, teachers who qualified abroad will now be able to complete their induction here on an "exceptional timebound basis" as part of moves to address an ongoing staff shortage.

The Teaching Council announced the move yesterday instructing teachers to apply no later than October 29 to be eligible. It expects the measure could attract an additional 350 teachers.