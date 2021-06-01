Owners of new homes liable for property tax under changes

Local Property Tax (LPT) exemptions for owners of new-build homes will end this year.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe today brought a memo to Cabinet outlining the change to the tax system, which will see tens of thousands of people who bought newly built homes since 2013 brought into the net for the LPT.

Mr Donohoe had last September announced a further deferment of the changes.

The changes will also see increased LPT for those who have already been paying the tax as a new valuation system is introduced later this year, with new legislation required.

Taoiseach Micheàl Martin has insisted the recalibration to the Local Property Tax (LPT) agreed by Cabinet will be "fair and affordable."

He sad the Minister of Finance did bring a memo to Cabinet today and he will be making detailed announcements in relation to that tomorrow.

"It's fulfilling a programme for government commitment that any recalibration of the property tax scheme will be fair, and will be affordable," he said.

Mr Donohoe said last year that the deferment was designed to ward off "volatility" in the market due to the pandemic.

Sources said that this legislation will set out to achieve the goals for the tax set out in the Programme for Government.

Under that document, there are three aims for the tax. Firstly to bring forward legislation "on the basis of fairness" and that "most homeowners will face no increase".

Secondly to bring new homes, which are currently exempt from the LPT, into the taxation system, and, thirdly, that all money collected locally be retained within the county, using an Exchequer-backed equalisation fund.

The Minister updated Cabinet this morning about proposed legislation to address the future of the tax in line with these commitments. The Heads of Bill will be published tomorrow.