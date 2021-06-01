Spanish trawler detained by Naval Service over fishing breaches

A Spanish trawler allegedly fishing illegally in Irish waters has been detained by the Naval Service.

It follows an incident in which a Spanish trawler was involved in a confrontation with Irish fishermen last Friday.

That vessel is alleged to have been operating illegally within the waters of Bantry Bay, which is within Ireland's 12-nautical mile limit.

The limit gives exclusive rights to Irish-registered fishing vessels to fish in those waters.

Late last night, the Naval Services tweeted that the LE Roisin detained a Spanish vessel 95 miles south of Mizen Head, Ireland's most south-westerly point.

“The detention was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations,” the Naval Service said.

It added this was the fifth vessel detained in 2021 so far.

It is not clear if the detained vessel is the same one involved in Friday’s incident.

Earlier this evening LÉ #RÓISÍN #P51 detained a Spanish registered fishing vessel approximately 95 miles south of Mizen Head. The detention was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations. This is the fifth vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2021 🇮🇪🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/RA0iuvfNn6 — Irish Naval Service (@naval_service) May 31, 2021

Video of that incident showed Lours De Mers skipper Kieran Sheehan asking the 32-metre Punta Candieira to “stay away from us”.

The request is made repeatedly as the nearby Spanish vessel appears to steam at the Irish vessel before suddenly changing course.

When asked by the Irish Examiner about the Friday incident, a spokesperson said the Navy received a number of phone calls in relation to “an incident alleged to have happened” between two trawlers.

They said that, as of yesterday afternoon, analysis was being conducted in relation to satellite-based tracking data and “potential infringements of fishing regulations”.

A spokesperson for the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority also told the Irish Examiner: “A situation arose last Friday when Punta Candieira was encountered by Lours De Mers.

“The Naval Service proceeded to the location to gather information as part of their analysis into the matter.

“The area was searched by the Navy for fishing gear in alleged locations, with nothing found.

“A report is being prepared by the National Fisheries Monitoring Centre (FMC) at the Naval Base, Haulbowline, which had been monitoring the situation throughout in consultation with the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority.”

The Irish Navy conducted 309 Boardings in 2020 of vessels fishing.

Of these, 164 involved foreign-registered vessels, and 145 involved Irish vessels.