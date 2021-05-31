Giddy up! Michael D welcomes two Connemara ponies to the Áras

Áras an Uachtaráin has welcomed a couple of new four-legged friends for the summer.

Connemara pony Gray Lass and her foal arrived from Kylemore Abbey today and are looking forward to four months of grazing the grounds of the Áras as part of a biodiversity programme.

President Higgins was invited to name the young foal and he chose the name Aimhirgin, after Aimhirgin Gluingheal mac Mileadh, the Milesian warrior-poet of Irish mythology who is said to have defeated the Tuatha Dé Danann.

The ponies were welcomed by the President himself this afternoon but we will have to wait to see what Presidential pups, Bród and Misneach, make of the new arrivals.

Gray Lass, affectionately known as Snowy, and her six-week old colt foal will spend four months a year grazing the 130-acre site in an effort to enhance the sustainable management of the grounds.

The partnership with Kylemore Abbey came about after a recent biodiversity audit, commissioned by the OPW at the request of President Higgins, recommended that a sustainable grazing regime be put in place.

The aim is to promote a greater diversity of wildflowers and plants, along with increases in fauna dependent on such a diversity of flora.

Currently, 80% of the grounds around the Áras is classified as 'natural habitat' with 14 distinct habitats.

The recent audit found 297 different species of plant, 247 species of invertebrates, 188 types of fungus, 51 bird species and 18 different species of mammal including foxes, badgers, bats and pygmy shrews.

It is expected the low-intensity grazing by the ponies along with measures to reduce the nutrient load in the soil will help more diverse plant life to take hold.

Michael D is not the first president to bring ponies to the Áras. In 1974, President Childers presented a herd of pure-bred Connemara ponies to the State.

The current herd of ponies in the Connemara National Park are direct descendants of those presented by President Childers, a number of which were grazing in the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin almost 50 years ago.