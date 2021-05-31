Nursing homes want extension of Covid-19 funding

Nursing Homes Ireland is calling for an extension of financial supports to help with the fall-out from Covid-19.

The Cabinet is expected to sign off on prolonging general supports and nursing homes want their funding similarly extended.

The COVID-19 Temporary Assistance Payment Scheme (TAPS) for private nursing homes was put in place in April 2020. The closing date is now set for the end of June.

However, Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland said: “Our view is the pandemic isn’t over. The government is talking about ‘no cliff edge in covid-supports’ so we are encouraged by that, but we need to get certainty that TAPS will continue for a period.”

Describing it as “a lifeline” for many homes, he said improvements recommended by the Covid-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel need to be funded.

Up to February, nursing homes accounted for 47% of Covid-19 deaths here.

Data on how much has been drawn down only runs to May 10, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health said, due to the cyberattack on the HSE.

She said: “6,675 claims had been processed and approved, with some €93.9 million of direct financial support provided to the sector. In total, €42 million has been made available up to June 2021.”

Mr Daly said in a difficult year, nursing homes also have reduced funding from the Fair Deal.

The devastating death rate, combined with a slowdown in admissions, has led to about 1,500 fewer residents accessing Fair Deal compared to last year, he said.

Up-to-date numbers are not available, a HSE spokeswoman said, but there has been “ a reduction” in applications.

She said the cyberattack has not led to delays for families applying for Fair Deal, but the phasing out of serial testing for staff in nursing homes is now delayed as the HSE cannot collect data on new outbreaks.