Factors associated with Covid outbreaks ‘outside the control' of the nursing homes 

A new report has found that factors associated with Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes were often “outside the control" of the facilities.

The study was published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

It analysed factors associated with outbreaks of Covid-19 in nursing homes in Ireland.

The study includes data up to November 21, 2020, which takes in the first two waves of the pandemic.

Hiqa said that the probability of an outbreak occurring in a nursing home increased with rising community incidence around the home, the number of beds within the home and the presence of other nursing homes in close proximity.

“In terms of the size of the outbreak, smaller outbreaks were associated with nursing homes having previously experienced an outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 [Covid-19].

“The proportion of residents in a nursing home affected by an outbreak decreased with an increasing number of beds.”

Dr Conor Teljeur, Hiqa’s Chief Scientist said: “Many of these factors we identified are outside the control of the nursing homes.

“Also, when comparing publicly and privately operated nursing homes, we noted no significant differences.

However, the analysis was limited due to the lack of reliable and consistent data across nursing homes for a number of potentially important factors.

Dr Teljeur highlighted that those living in nursing homes have been “severely impacted, with a disproportionate number of deaths during the early stages of the pandemic”.

Dr John Cuddihy, Interim Director of HPSC, added: "Collecting data on potential risk factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks in nursing homes should be considered, although the resources required to collect and maintain the data compared with its usefulness to improve care and inform future decision-making must be examined.”