Warning of local lockdowns amid fears of bank holiday crowds

Local lockdowns could be rolled out if Covid cases spike, the Tánaiste has warned, after large crowds gathered in Dublin, Cork and other cities over the weekend.

As concerns grow over the spread of the Indian variant, which has seen 128 confirmed cases in Ireland, there are now fears that a repeat of the scenes of large groups drinking and partying could be repeated over the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

Leo Varadkar said that since the third wave ended the Government and public health experts have been concerned about the risk of a fourth wave, and expressed disappointment following footage which showed large numbers of people not adhering to social distancing.

In Cork, 12 people were arrested for public order offences on Saturday after gardaí dispersed crowds in the city centre, Kennedy Quay and the Grande Parade.

Dublin city also saw large gatherings in the South William Street area, St Stephen's Green and Temple Bar, with Gardai dispersing crowds and making four arrests on Saturday.

In a statement, gardaí urged the public to adhere to the ongoing public health guidelines and not to gather in large groups.

Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan expressed his absolute shock on Saturday night after observing “enormous crowds” in Dublin city centre, which he likened to a “major open air party”.

Mr Varadkar also expressed concerns that these types of gatherings may be repeated at the weekend.

"If the weather is good next weekend, there is a risk that we'll see a repeat of those scenes, but there is responsibility obviously on the gardai to enforce the law and also the city council to make sure that people have facilities and there are bins made available. As central government, we will be working on that too," he said.

Mr Varakar confirmed that local lockdowns and local restrictions are a policy option and could be introduced if the rate of the virus jumps or hospitalisations increase.

"They are there in the Government plan and they are a policy option if we have an outbreak in a particular area.

"But we have had mixed results with them in the past unfortunately. The one in Kildare and the midlands worked, others didn't really. The country is so small and people travel so much within Ireland, local lockdowns probably aren't as effective as they might be in other countries. But it is an option if we need to use but hopefully we won't have to."

Meeting outdoors is being encouraged, the Tánaiste said, but the rules around social distancing and only meeting in groups of no more than three households still apply.

He said the gardaí have powers to arrest people and they should be supported in whatever actions they take.

Mr Varadkar said that from June 7, pubs and restaurants will be able to open outdoors so social gatherings can happen in a more organised manner and there will be a focus on pedestrianising streets.

TCD Professor of Biochemistry Luke O’Neill said gathering in large crowds, even outdoors, “definitely” posed risks and that simply separating people could reduce the risk of viral spread.

“We know the virus spreads in crowds, that’s the bottom line. The bigger the crowd and the longer the time together there is a risk of the virus spreading,” he told RTÉ Radio.