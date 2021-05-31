Public urged to have say on strategy to combat domestic violence

The public is being urged to contribute to a new strategy to combat domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence being launched by the Department of Justice, Safe Ireland and the National Women’s Council of Ireland.

It is the third such national strategy and will place an emphasis on prevention and reduction.

It is to be agreed by Government before the end of 2021.

Public consultations on the development of a new national strategy have already begun.

An online survey will be open to the public until June 18, while five workshops will also take place online in June.

The second national strategy saw high-level goals include prevention, provision of services to victims, and data collection and research.

Hildegarde Naughton, the Minister of State for Civil and Criminal Justice, has welcomed the beginning of the public consultations.

“Justice Plan 2021 commits to the development of the third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence," she said.

Development of the new national strategy is also a priority for this government, and public engagement on this important topic will be a fundamental element of that development over the coming months.

“I am also delighted that the Department of Justice has partnered with key stakeholders in Safe Ireland and the National Women’s Council of Ireland to provide expert support and guidance as this new strategy evolves.”

Ms Naughton has urged people to have their say on the issue.

“Your input is important because tackling domestic, sexual and gender-based violence requires an integrated approach, with information gathered from across all sections and sectors of society.”

Links to the survey and to register for the workshops can be found here.