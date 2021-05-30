UUP and Alliance see increase in membership inquiries amid DUP division

The Alliance Party and the UUP say they have seen a rise in membership inquiries amid division within the DUP.

The ousting of former leader Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots’ narrow victory over Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in the party’s first leadership contest saw a veteran member publicly announce his resignation.

Speaking following a stormy meeting of party members, Paul Bell warned more resignations from the DUP would follow.

Mr Poots has denied the party is divided, commenting last week: “The DUP went through an electoral contest, the first in 50 years, and everybody that goes through an electoral contest will have some passion, and passion is good in politics.”

Edwin Poots has denied the party is divided (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Friday UUP leader Doug Beattie said a number of disaffected DUP councillors and members were “having conversations” with his party.

However, he warned that any new members must share the party’s vision and values.

“I’ll not take anyone on board just as a home because they are disgruntled with the DUP."

On Sunday, the centre-ground Alliance Party indicated it has also seen a surge of inquiries.

“We have seen continued strong growth of the party in light of change in unionist leadership,” an Alliance spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“Over the weekend when Edwin Poots announced his leadership, we saw a surge of new members expressing a desire to be part of a genuine alternative.

“We continue to welcome those from right across the political spectrum who are committed to building a shared future for everyone.”