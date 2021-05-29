Gardaí renew witness appeal on third anniversary of disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite

Gardaí have renewed a missing person’s appeal for a Lithuanian woman who went missing in Louth three years ago today.

Giedre Raguckaite arrived in Ireland in early March 2018 and lived in Drogheda for some time.

The 29 year-old then moved to College Heights, Hoey's Lane in Dundalk at the end of April 2018.

She moved out of that accommodation towards the end of May 2018 and there were two sightings of her in the Dundalk area.

On Tuesday evening, May 29, 2018, she is understood to have made contact with a friend. At approximately 6.30pm she called her father in Lithuania. She explained that she had been in a hotel/licensed premises that day for dinner and was socialising. The location of this premises is currently unknown. It is believed she was in the Dundalk area until approximately 8pm.

She was last seen being helped into a house in Laytown by two men at 11pm on the night of the 29 of May 2018. It is understood she was intoxicated.

It is believed she left that house with these men at approximately 1:45am the following day.

There have been no sightings or contact with Giedre since.

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who observed Giedre out socialising on Tuesday May 29, 2018, observed her in the company of the two men on that day or thereafter, or may have any information in relation to her activities during that period.

Gardaí are also interested in speaking to anyone who may have provided accommodation for Giedre between May 24 and 25, 2018, or is aware of where she stayed, or is holding, or is aware of the whereabouts of, any personal items of Giedre's that was left behind during that period.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station on 042 388 470, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. All information will be treated in confidence.

Gardaí have native Lithuanian speakers available should a member of the public wish to converse in that language.