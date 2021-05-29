Beloved broadcaster Bibi Baskin says bye-bye to the airwaves

Beloved broadcasting legend Bibi Baskin is bidding adieu to the airwaves.

Taking to Facebook to announce her retirement, the former RTÉ broadcaster said now just “feels right.”

The 69-year-old said her last work commitment is July 4 and she will not be taking on any further projects.

“I must admit I'm looking forward very much to doing nothing,” she wrote.

“No more fortnightly 6 hours+ trips to Dublin, no more podcasts and interviews, no MC-ing late at night. What freedom!”

Just to say I've decided to retire. I turned 69 last week. It's time! My last work commitment is on July 4th. No more Zooms in partic and I'm so looking forward to doing nothing as well. Is that awful?!😱😂 (Image from https://t.co/BiA2YKvp5F) pic.twitter.com/EZTpJvq87p — Bibi Baskin 🇮🇪🇮🇳 (@BibiBaskin) May 29, 2021

Ms Baskin lived in Kerala, India for 15 years where she managed a hotel, gave health and wellness talks throughout Ireland, and also did a stint with Cork 96fm’s The Opinion Line.

Ms Baskin has now settled in Crosshaven where she said she is looking forward to spending more time outdoors getting exercise in the fresh air and less time indoors on screens.

The former hotelier and published author also confirmed she has already enrolled in a Spanish food workshop and started a very basic study of Molecular Gastronomy.