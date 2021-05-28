Suicides fall 20% last year despite Covid challenges

The number of suicides across Ireland dropped by almost 20% last year, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

When the Covid-19 pandemic set in early last year, many feared the virus and restrictions could lead to a rise in suicides.

As society was virtually shut down, and mental health organisations reported spikes in anxiety and depression but new figures from the CSO show deaths from suicide and self-harm fell from 421 in 2019, to 340 in 2020.

Waterford IT lecturer Dr Jill O’Mahony says the drop could be due to the sense of community across the country how people rallied together during the lockdowns.

Dr O'Mahony told Newstalk: "We don't think about the sociological elements of suicide rates enough human beings need connection.

"The Covid-19 pandemic actually provided that. We had experiences that connected us together"

The latest figures from the CSO also show a continued fall in birth rates across the country.

In 2020, there were just under 56,000 babies born last year, a 25% drop compared to a decade ago.

It comes amid a steady rise in the average age of mothers, which now stands at just over 33, as women are waiting longer to give birth and having fewer children.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this report you can contact the Samaritans Helpline on 116 123 or the Pieta House 24/7 Helpline on 1800 247 247