Suicides fall 20% last year despite Covid challenges

When the Covid-19 pandemic set in early last year, many feared the virus and restrictions could lead to a rise in suicides.
Suicides fall 20% last year despite Covid challenges

When the Covid-19 pandemic set in early last year, many feared the virus and restrictions could lead to a rise in suicides.

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 13:13
Greg Murphy

The number of suicides across Ireland dropped by almost 20% last year, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

When the Covid-19 pandemic set in early last year, many feared the virus and restrictions could lead to a rise in suicides.

As society was virtually shut down, and mental health organisations reported spikes in anxiety and depression but new figures from the CSO show deaths from suicide and self-harm fell from 421 in 2019, to 340 in 2020.

Waterford IT lecturer Dr Jill O’Mahony says the drop could be due to the sense of community across the country how people rallied together during the lockdowns.

Dr O'Mahony told Newstalk: "We don't think about the sociological elements of suicide rates enough human beings need connection.

"The Covid-19 pandemic actually provided that. We had experiences that connected us together"

The latest figures from the CSO also show a continued fall in birth rates across the country.

In 2020, there were just under 56,000 babies born last year, a 25% drop compared to a decade ago.

It comes amid a steady rise in the average age of mothers, which now stands at just over 33, as women are waiting longer to give birth and having fewer children.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this report you can contact the Samaritans Helpline on 116 123 or the Pieta House 24/7 Helpline on 1800 247 247

More in this section

Beautiful pregnant woman at home. Pregnant women offered Pfizer or Moderna vaccines after Niac recommendation
Weekend temperatures to hit 21°C in 'best weather of 2021 so far' Weekend temperatures to hit 21°C in 'best weather of 2021 so far'
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Varadkar: Vaccine programme delay could slow return to international travel
Suicides fall 20% last year despite Covid challenges

‘We were down to seconds…’ says mother of four-year-old who put a cable tie around his neck

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices