Half of adult population will have received Covid vaccine dose by end of week

Half of Ireland’s adult population will have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination by the end of this week, the Health Minister has said.

Stephen Donnelly also said that, to date, more than 2.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered and take-up is going from “strength to strength”.

But he warned that it was “unclear” whether the Government will be able to reach its target of vaccinating 80% of the population by the end of June, due to supply issues.

Some 280,000 doses will be given this week.

Mr Donnelly told the Dáil on Thursday morning he was “delighted” to share that “by the end of this week, half the adult population in our country will have received at least one vaccine dose.”

“It’s a wonderful thing to think that, in the dark and brutal year that this country has faced, that by the end of this weekend half our adult population will have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” he added.

The minister thanked the thousands of healthcare workers involved in the administration of the vaccination programme on behalf of the Government.

Mr Donnelly told TDs there were “serious concerns” over the supply of the Janssen vaccine in the coming weeks.

“It looks like we’re going to get a significant under-delivery on Janssen and there are question marks as to what’s going to come in from AstraZeneca,” the Wicklow TD said.

Ireland was due to receive 470,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson in June.

But the minister said the best-case scenario now is that about half of the doses – about 235,000 – would be delivered. In the worst-case scenario, the figure could be “as low as around 60,000.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane has said that delays in supply of the Janssen vaccine "raise serious questions" for safe re-openings in July.

"High levels of vaccination are needed to keep community transmission down as social contacts increase.

"Delays to the vaccine rollout, especially the one-dose Janssen vaccine, put the safety of re-openings in July at risk," he said.

Labour party leader Alan Kelly has described news of a “significant drop” in deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as “a bit of a bombshell.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Mr Kelly said that the news was disappointing, but he would not be calling for a “pause” of the Government’s plans to reopen the economy.

Mr Kelly said he was certain that NPHET had been aware of the difficulties with deliveries of Johnson & Johnson vaccines and that the delay was a variable that was “part of the mix” of plans.

Another issue, he said, was the interval time between the first and second AstraZeneca doses, which had been reduced in other jurisdictions.

The possibility of giving people a different vaccine for their second dose should also be considered, he said.

“I’m no expert, I’m just asking that it be considered.”

Mr Kelly said that he and colleagues had been “inundated” with queries about the interval and the possibility of a different vaccine for a second dose.

There were 400,000 people in the 60-60 category who had received a first AstraZeneca dose, he said.

On the issue of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, Mr Kelly said it should be maintained until the end of the year and he did not believe that it should be phased out in the short or medium term.

“We have to give certainty to people.”

In order to ensure that people were protected and so businesses could get up and running, the PUP should be maintained until the end of the year, he said.