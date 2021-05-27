Ensuring whistleblowers' protected disclosures not leaked a 'retrograde step', says Michael Clifford

Ensuring that protected disclosures from whistleblowers are not leaked to politicians or journalists would be “a retrograde" step, the Oireachtas Finance Committee has been told.

Appearing as a witness before the committee, Irish Examiner special correspondent Michael Clifford, cited comments from Supreme Court Judge Peter Charleton, who headed the Disclosures Tribunal, that the Oireachtas should examine the matter. Judge Charleton was speaking after matters relating to Garda Whistleblower Maurice McCabe were leaked to the media.

Mr Clifford, in his evidence to the committee, countered this suggestion.

He said that only after matters included in protected disclosures were published was action taken.

He said that in one case he was involved in “nothing had been done for three months” but in the wake of a story being published, an investigator was appointed within days.

Mr Clifford also said that some complaints raised in protected disclosures can take several years to be completed when, as he put it, things could have been done with a greater urgency.

He cited one case involving the Irish Prison Service where a report was concluded within four months.

Mr Clifford also said he was aware of numerous cases where people who made protected disclosures were penalised for speaking up.

Since 2014, it has been the law to allow employees to make a protected disclosure by revealing “relevant information” in connection with their jobs which they believe shows wrongdoing.

Appearing at the same meeting, John Devitt, chief executive of Transparency International Ireland, said that despite the introduction of these safeguards, whistleblowers continue to bear the overwhelming burden and risk of speaking up.

According to our research, workers lose more than 90% of protected disclosure case claims brought before the Work Relations Commission (WRC), he said.

He told the committee that whistleblowers in certain sectors such as banking can find it impossible to find work in their given profession again. The impact of reprisal on family and physical wellbeing and the mental health of whistleblowers can be devastating.

One in five workers have been penalised for speaking up. This suggests that over 30,000 people have suffered detriment for blowing the whistle at some stage in their careers.@jkdevitt @OireachtasNews #whistleblowing — Transparency Ireland (@Transparency_ie) May 27, 2021

It is the fear of futility as much as the fear of reprisal that serves to deter people from speaking up, Mr Davitt also said.

“It might not be surprising to hear that one of the most common sources of complaints to our helpline is a failure to investigate wrongdoing. When an employer or regulator fails to address a concern, it exposes the worker to reprisal by allowing their colleagues infer that the worker is in some way unreliable or untrustworthy,” he said.

Mr Devitt said: “Since TII launched our speaker helpline we've helped over 1,850 clients, of which one out of three have been categorised as having made protective disclosures.

"We observed a 120% increase in the number of calls to the helpline after the 2014 Act was enacted. Each client receives an average of more than 30 hours free support, valued at around €10,000 per client.”