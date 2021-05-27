DIY Dentistry: Dentists warn of worrying TikTok teeth filing trend

Dr Robbins says it makes her "skin crawl" to think young people are filing their teeth for cosmetic purposes
Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 12:52
Caitlín Griffin

A TikTok trend has left dentists pleading with young Irish people to stop filing down their own teeth with nail files.

There has been a surge of people presenting to dentists having copied the viral video trend leading to “very painful and damaging results,” according to the Irish Dental Association (IDA).

Chair of the GP committee of the IDA says people are doing “silly things like filing their teeth and things they have seen on TikTok that have rather unfortunate consequences for them.” 

Dr Caroline Robbins says people are filing their teeth for cosmetic purposes but doing this can cause permanent damage.

“They are filing their teeth with nail files, would you believe it,” she said.

“It just makes my skin crawl thinking about it," she told Newstalk radio.

“They want them all flat. They want them all the one length and one shape – flat teeth.

“They don’t like their pointy canines so they are taking the files to them and that is damage that can never be repaired.

“Once the tooth structure is gone, it is gone forever and it leaves a very sensitive tooth afterwards. It can be quite painful and it can be very damaging if it is done to the extreme,” she said.

There has been a rise in DIY dental work at home during the pandemic, which has also raised concerns about at-home teeth whitening.

“In Ireland now we are only allowed to apply a certain level of bleach. It is 6% Hydrogen peroxide or up to 16% carbamide peroxide.

“Certainly, people can scour the internet and go overseas and get things that are much stronger, but if they are applying those directly without them being properly put in with fitted trays and things like that... that is chemical,” Dr Robbins said.

Dr Robbins added people are arriving at their dentist with “their gums burned off or the inside of their lips are burned” from unsafely whitening their teeth.

“If the tray is not well-fitting you can be swallowing this, so you have to be extremely careful,” she added.

Influencers are creating an “unnatural perception and expectation” of what teeth should look like and many young people are looking for an “artificial Love Island smile,” Dr Robbins said.

Dr Robbins encouraged young people to check their eligibility for a free PRSI dental check-up and to stop falling for some of the cosmetic dental products influencers are pushing on social media.

“People under 26 who are working even part-time will find they are actually probably eligible for a free PRSI check-up,” she said.

“See if you have got your PRSI, come in and get your teeth looked at, work out what is right and get them cleaned.

“Then, if you want to invest in these products - the toothbrushes, the toothpaste - then do.

“It is like buying a nice shiny car – if you don’t lift the bonnet, you don’t know if you are buying a dud or not,” she said.

