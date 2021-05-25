‘Are we jealous? Maybe a tiny bit’ says seller of €6.4m Lotto jackpot ticket

The shop that sold Saturday’s €6.4m Lotto jackpot has been revealed by Lotto bosses.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Applegreen service station located just off the M6/N6 motorway in the Arcadia Retail Park in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The ticket was sold last Thursday and the lucky winner has scooped €6,489,165.

The win marked Ireland’s third Lotto jackpot to be won so far this year. The winning numbers were: 1, 5, 12, 23, 45, 46 and the bonus was 41.

“It's thrilling news and we were absolutely delighted to find out that the lucky ticket was bought here at Applegreen Athlone,” said site manager Isaias Garcia.

We’ve been talking about nothing else ever since, and the team is having lots of fun with it. Nobody knows who the lucky customer is but we hope they enjoy their new life.

“Are we jealous? Maybe a tiny bit but I suppose if you’re not going to buy a winning lottery ticket, the next best thing is selling one.”

The Westmeath winner wasn’t the only new millionaire to come out of Saturday’s draw.

There was also one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw, with a lucky punter winning €1m.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold in Co Mayo, at Cunningham’s in the village of Belcarra located just outside Castlebar.

Cunningham's in Mayo sold a €1m winning Lotto ticket. From left: Patricia Cunningham, Donna Broderick (National Lottery) Paul Cunningham, Niamh Naughton, Aislinn Keane and Margaret Coleman. Picture: Michael McLaughlin / Mac Innes Photography

“Myself and my wife Patricia were delighted when we got the call from the National Lottery as this is the largest prize that our store has ever sold – before this, our largest prize had been €25,000 so it’s quite a jump,” said hop owner Paul Cunningham.

“We have a small team so when news gets out to the rest of our team, there will be great excitement I’m sure.

“A lot of our customers would be local so it’s great to think that someone in the community has become a millionaire since Saturday. We wish the winner all the best with their win.”

The winning numbers in that draw were: 6, 12, 15, 30, 35, 43 and the bonus was 42.

Lotto bosses confirmed that they are still waiting to hear from the two winners.

They are continuing to urge Lotto players in both locations to check their tickets carefully.

Both players are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in safe places. They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.