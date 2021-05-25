Calls for voting age to be lowered to 16

A Government Minister has said he will explore every avenue to give people over the age of 16 the right to vote in certain elections.

On Monday, the Seanad heard arguments for why 16 and 17-year-olds should be given an opportunity to vote in local and European elections.

Minister for State Malcome Noonan has said that the Government will give considerations to the change in voting laws.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne has brought forward a bill to make that happen in time for the 2024 elections.

Mr Byrne believes lowering the voting age would increase participation in politics.

He said: "I would certainly favour the extension of voted 16 to all elections but as you're aware that will require a constitutional amendment, whereas I think that the scope is there at a legislative base to change it in time for the local and European elections.

"The evidence again suggests, along with political education that if we encourage young people at 16 and 17 to vote, they become habitual voters."

Leaving Cert student and Vote At 16 advocate Caillum Hedderman says people of that age should be entitled to a say.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Hedderman, 18, said: “If we look at someone at the age of 16 or even 17, you have so many statutory responsibilities already that begin at that age.

“You can leave school, you can seek full-time employment, you can apply for your driver’s licence...

"It has actually been talked about for the last ten years. We held a Constitutional Convention back in 2013 and it advised that we would extend the age to 16.

“The Government at the time accepted that and the Government at each stage since then has done as well.”

Mr Hedderman added: "Fundamentally, there are many issues facing 16 and 17-year-olds that they do need a vote on.”

“They deserve an institutionalised say in who represents them."