Holidaymakers warned to know their rights as 20% plan foreign trips in 2021

Consumers are being warned to know their rights before booking a holiday at home or abroad this year.

Research commissioned by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) says that 73% of consumers are making plans to travel this year, both home and abroad.

Of those surveyed 44% are planning to book a staycation in 2021, while a further one in five (20%) were planning international travel for later in the year.

The survey shows almost 24% of people have booked a holiday already, with 18% having booked a trip somewhere in Ireland and 6% have already booked a foreign holiday.

The 45-54 age grouping made up the highest proportion of this group.

In 2020, more than 40% of Irish consumers cancelled plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with just over 10% losing money as a result, according to the survey.

The CCPC reminds consumers that even though there is much to be optimistic about in the coming months, uncertainty remains and they should be aware of their rights and request as much information before making a payment.

People are advised to read and understand the terms and conditions of their bookings and to be familiar with cancellation policies.

The CCPC says consumer rights differ depending on the type of holiday they opt for.

Package holiday consumers (20%) have greater protection under package holiday legislation when compared to DIY holidaymakers (81%) who rely on the terms and conditions set out by their individual bookings.

Grainne Griffin, director of communications with the CCPC commented: "It is essential that consumers know their rights and check the cancellation policy before they book a holiday or make any form of payment."