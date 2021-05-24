Irish university to offer paid leave for victims of domestic violence

NUI Galway is to become the first Higher Education Institution in Ireland to offer paid leave for staff members who are victims of domestic violence.

The policy will offer staff members of the university who are currently, or have in the past, been victims of domestic violence paid leave for up to 10 working days per year.

The policy is intended to provide for a period of paid leave for those who have been victims of domestic violence “to take the time they need to seek assistance in a structured and supported environment.”

Paid domestic violence leave can be granted in addition to other available leaves and supports including; obtaining medical attention and/or counselling, obtaining legal assistance, providing for accommodation or protection of self, children and/or other family members and attending court/legal hearings.

All staff members of the University will be eligible for domestic violence leave with no minimum service period required in order to qualify.

In a statement, NUI Galway said it has been well-noted the impact violence has on the victim’s physical and mental wellbeing, but less recognised “is the impact of domestic violence on the victim’s work.”

“Research by economists in the US, UK and other European countries have established that women who experience domestic violence are at increased risk of absenteeism, more irregular work history, reduced performance at work, limited occupation mobility, dropping out of the labour force and ultimately lower earnings.”

New research, including that from the Centre for Global Women’s Studies at NUI Galway, has quantified the impact of domestic violence on productivity loss.

The research found women who are victims of domestic violence, on average, miss 7 to 15 days of work and are less productive for an additional 5 to 10 days.

Commenting on the move, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said the impact of domestic violence on victims and their families can be devastating physically and emotionally and their stress can be compounded by the worry of work or not being paid.

“Support for victims who are working, in the form of paid leave, could be crucial in ensuring that they retain their employment and have the economic capacity to escape an abusive relationship."

Simon Harris, Further and Higher Education Minister, has welcomed the move by NUI Galway

Mr Harris said the introduction of the Domestic Violence Leave Policy at NUI Galway marks "a critical step forward” in ensuring that Higher Education Institutions are safe and supportive workplaces.

“I hope it will be the first of many institutions to adopt such a policy.”

Provisional figures provided by An Garda Síochána show the force received 43,000 calls to respond to domestic abuse incidents last year, a 16% increase on 2019.

More than 8,000 women and 2,200 children received support from a domestic violence service in Ireland between September and December 2020.