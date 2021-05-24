Expert warns Indian variant will spread easily even among vaccinated people

Tomas Ryan from the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG) which advocates for Zero Covid says flights from Britain must be restricted.
Expert warns Indian variant will spread easily even among vaccinated people

Tomas Ryan from the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG) which advocates for Zero Covid says flights from Britain must be restricted.

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 08:10
Greg Murphy

A public health expert says the Indian variant is going to spread more easily in the population even among vaccinated people.

Covid-19 vaccines have been found to offer a high level of protection against the Indian variant in the UK, especially after two doses.

Tomas Ryan from the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG) which advocates for Zero Covid says there is also an increased risk of re-infection.

Professor Ryan, Associate Professor in Trinity, says the mutation poses a risk.

He told Newstalk: "Besides the issue of slightly reduced vaccine efficacy, we can also see significantly increased transmission of the Indian variant in the UK, relative to the existing British B117 Kent variant, and this could be a very big problem for us in Ireland.

"Right now we're acting with a certain degree of uncertainty and we need to learn from how we have behaved in the last year of this pandemic."

The number of patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has risen by 6% in the past week.

It has increased to 116, while there are 43 receiving treatment in ICUs.

It comes as 438 new cases of the virus were confirmed here yesterday.

A study by Public Health England says the Pfizer injection is as much as 88% effective - and the AstraZeneca jab 60% against the Indian variant.

Professor Ryan says flights from Britain must be restricted.

He said: "Today we need to do everything that we can to discourage to prevent, reduce and quarantine all travel from Britain to Ireland, over the next few weeks.

"We must remember that right now. 85% of the Irish population is not fully vaccinated, and 70% of the Irish population have not received any vaccinations."

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Apr 30, 2021 Northern Ireland moves further out of lockdown as restrictions ease
Aer Lingus to shed 1,500 jobs 438 new Covid-19 cases as government to give clarity on 'trickiest sectors' hit by the pandemic next week
Ripping right past the password Private patient data to appear on the dark web from today
Applicant filling in company application form document applying for job, or registering claim for health insurance

Unemployment could top 390,000 post-pandemic - highest rate since 1986

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices