Here's where last night's €6.4m Lotto jackpot was won

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 11:37
Steve Neville

Ireland has two new millionaires after Saturday’s Lotto draw.

One of them is €6.4m richer after Lotto bosses confirmed that the main draw's jackpot was won in Westmeath.

Punters in the Lake County are being urged to check their tickets this morning.

The winning numbers for the €6,489,165 jackpot were: 1, 5, 12, 23, 45, 46 and the bonus was 41.

The Westmeath player isn’t the only new millionaire from Saturday’s draw after someone in Mayo won the €1m top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The winning numbers in that draw were: 6, 12, 15, 30, 35, 43 and the bonus was 42.

Lotto bosses said that the winning store locations will be revealed in the coming days.

“We are asking everyone who bought a ticket for the draw to check their tickets carefully,” said a spokesperson.

“If you are one of the winners of these prizes, stay calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

“The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”

