Missing Belfast boys may be in Tipperary, gardaí believe

Two young boys reported missing from Belfast earlier this week may be in Tipperary, gardaí believe.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued a missing person appeal last Sunday, May 16 for Fabricio (8) and Patrick (5) Horvath, after both boys were last seen getting into a black Ford in the Limestone Road area of Belfast, at approximately 6pm on Friday, May 14.

It is now believed that both Patrick and Fabricio may currently be, or have been in the north Tipperary area, their counterparts in the gardaí in the Republic have said.

Gardaí said a Black Ford Kuga registered GGZ5425, and a Silver Peugeot 407 registered IHZ8298 may be connected.

They said they are now issuing a missing person appeal for Patrick and Fabricio in support of their PSNI counterparts.

Both boys are dark-haired. When last seen Patrick, was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Patrick and Fabricio is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100 or the PSNI on 0044 2890 650222.

Upon the initial missing persons report, the PSNI said they were becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of the two children.

A renewed appeal was issued on Wednesday, May 19, as a 27-year-old man was charged with two counts of keeping a child away from the responsible person.

PSNI Detective Inspector Carol Dane said on Wednesday: "We still believe they may be in the company of a friend or relative in Northern Ireland or they may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

"I would appeal to any person who is with them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, please contact police immediately.”